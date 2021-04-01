Thank you for subscribing!

ACCESSIBILITY IN EVENTS

At Proscenium, we are committed to making our events accessible to all, including the neurodiverse community. We advocate for and integrate accessibility measures throughout the planning and execution of our events wherever we can.

WHERE IT STARTED

We had an incredible experience debuting on Broadway as co-producers of How to Dance in Ohio, which featured seven talented neurodivergent characters played by neurodivergent actors. The production considered accessibility in ways Broadway had never seen—not just for the performers, but for the entire audience. After this experience, it was pertinent to bring what we learned from Broadway to the events world and make events more accessible for the neurodiverse community.

This commitment led us to conclude the Experiential Marketing Summit with a panel on Accessibility in Events, sparking an industry-wide conversation that we are excited to continue through the webinar below.

Videos

Learn more about How to Dance in Ohio and our closing keynote on Lessons we can learn from Broadway on event accessibility.
How to Dance in Ohio Video
Experiential Marketing Summit Panel Video

ACCESSIBILITY IN EVENTS WEBINAR

Neuro-inclusion in the Events Industry

To continue the conversation around neuro-inclusion in the events industry, we brought together two incredible leaders:

The webinar took place on Tuesday, September 10, at 2pm ET. Learn from these industry leaders about neurodiverse accessibility in events.




Accessibility resources

Many incredible resources were discussed during the webinar and through our research in this field. Please explore the list below to help you navigate this important topic.

Here are some additional resources and organizations to note.

  • The Neu Project 

    is a diverse, global community working together to make the world more welcoming and productive for neurodivergent communities. Starting with event spaces and then moving to partnerships in other areas of hospitality, workplaces and beyond, our goal is to amplify existing methods while encouraging new practical approaches to inclusion.

  • Autistic Self Advocacy Network’s guide on accessible events. They are an autistic-led and founded nonprofit. Goal: a world in which autistic people enjoy equal access, rights, and opportunities.
  • CO/LAB Sharing the Stage: A professional development workshop to build teams that are inclusive, collaborative, and welcoming. Co/Lab Theater Group is a non-profit organization in NYC dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Becky Leifman, co-founder, is part of How to Dance in Ohio's Broadway’s Access Team and works closely with Ava.
  • The accessible widget accessiBe is one of several widgets that can be added to your website or registration page and offers interface adjustments from screen readers to keyboard navigation to ADHD friendly profiles.

read

  • The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism by Naoki Higashida. It is a one-of-a-kind memoir that demonstrates how an autistic mind thinks, feels, perceives, and responds in ways few of us can imagine. This translation was a labor of love by David and his wife, KA Yoshida, so they’d be able to share with the world.
  • Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist by Judy Heumann and Kristen Joiner. A story of fighting to belong in a world that wasn’t built for all of us and of one woman’s activism – from the streets of Brooklyn and San Francisco to inside the halls of Washington – *Being Heumann* recounts Judy Heumann’s lifelong battle to achieve respect, acceptance, and inclusion in society.
  • Disability Visibility: First-person Stories from the Twenty-first Century edited by Alice Wong. “Disability rights activist Alice Wong brings tough conversations to the forefront of society with this anthology. It sheds light on the experience of life as an individual with disabilities, as told by none other than authors with these life experiences.” – Chicago Tribune

Watch

  • "The Reason I Jump" documentary on Netflix. Based on the bestselling book, the doc is an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people around the world. The film blends Higashida’s revelatory descriptions of his autism with intimate portraits of five remarkable young people. It opens a window into an intense and overwhelming, but often joyful, sensory universe, a rich tapestry that leads us to Naoki’s core message: not being able to speak does not mean there is nothing to say.
  • "I’m Not Naughty, I’m Autistic” short video by the National Autistic Society. They are a charity in the UK. This shows what sensory overload can be like for someone on the spectrum. Remember, these experiences won’t be the same for every autistic person!
    NOTE: this video is made to explain and possibly simulate sensory overload for mainly non-autistic/neurotypical audiences. It takes place inside a mall and shows the perspective of an autistic child’s heightened bombarded senses, with flashing lights and loud overlapping sounds. If you’re sensitive to those elements, this video might be too much!

A special thanks to Ava X. Rigelhaupt for her significant contribution to this list.

nothing about us without us

The best way to ensure you are being as accessible and inclusive as possible is to involve the neurodiverse community in the process. Whether by leveraging internal resources or hiring an outside consultant, integrating diverse perspectives is essential to achieving true accessibility.

This site uses cookies. By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better site experience.