At Proscenium, we are committed to making our events accessible to all, including the neurodiverse community. We advocate for and integrate accessibility measures throughout the planning and execution of our events wherever we can.
We had an incredible experience debuting on Broadway as co-producers of How to Dance in Ohio, which featured seven talented neurodivergent characters played by neurodivergent actors. The production considered accessibility in ways Broadway had never seen—not just for the performers, but for the entire audience. After this experience, it was pertinent to bring what we learned from Broadway to the events world and make events more accessible for the neurodiverse community.
This commitment led us to conclude the Experiential Marketing Summit with a panel on Accessibility in Events, sparking an industry-wide conversation that we are excited to continue through the webinar below.
To continue the conversation around neuro-inclusion in the events industry, we brought together two incredible leaders:
The webinar took place on Tuesday, September 10, at 2pm ET. Learn from these industry leaders about neurodiverse accessibility in events.
Many incredible resources were discussed during the webinar and through our research in this field. Please explore the list below to help you navigate this important topic.
Here are some additional resources and organizations to note.
is a diverse, global community working together to make the world more welcoming and productive for neurodivergent communities. Starting with event spaces and then moving to partnerships in other areas of hospitality, workplaces and beyond, our goal is to amplify existing methods while encouraging new practical approaches to inclusion.
A special thanks to Ava X. Rigelhaupt for her significant contribution to this list.
The best way to ensure you are being as accessible and inclusive as possible is to involve the neurodiverse community in the process. Whether by leveraging internal resources or hiring an outside consultant, integrating diverse perspectives is essential to achieving true accessibility.