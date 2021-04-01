We had an incredible experience debuting on Broadway as co-producers of How to Dance in Ohio, which featured seven talented neurodivergent characters played by neurodivergent actors. The production considered accessibility in ways Broadway had never seen—not just for the performers, but for the entire audience. After this experience, it was pertinent to bring what we learned from Broadway to the events world and make events more accessible for the neurodiverse community.





This commitment led us to conclude the Experiential Marketing Summit with a panel on Accessibility in Events, sparking an industry-wide conversation that we are excited to continue through the webinar below.

